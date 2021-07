Kids at camp enjoying life as we once new it.Photo by Anny Patterson from Pexels. Houston, TX--Ah, the sounds of summer. Kids outdoors, laughing, playing, kicking a ball, or throwing a frisbee together. It's the fun of summer and the relaxed atmosphere of fewer responsibilities and being lackadaisical that kids get to enjoy when school is out. No one could blame parents for sending kids to camp. No one could blame kids for wanting to go, and enjoy a little bit of the old life--the pre-COVID one that we can scarcely remember.