Bexar County, TX

Bexar County Education Coalition sends letter to Gov. Abbott to provide funding for virtual learning

 15 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Seeing students learn this fall is going to start looking like the pre-pandemic days, that’s because the fate of remote learning isn’t looking so good. "I'll tell you and nobody more than me want our children to be back in person to remember why they love school, to see their friends, to see their teachers," San Antonio Superintendent Pedro Martinez said. "We just want to do it in a safe way."

Friday is the last day for COVID vaccinations at Wonderland of the Americas

SAN ANTONIO — University Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination center at Wonderland Mall of Americas after Friday, July 2. According to a release from UHS, more than 412,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered by their team at Wonderland. In Bexar County, nearly 75% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 993,844 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 59.8% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

