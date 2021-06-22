Deep Ellum has a new mural that celebrates Texas and Mexico's culture

DALLAS — See never before seen footage of the Dallas police ambush through the heroes’ eyes, five years later. Watch 7/7: The Heroes' Perspective, tonight at 10 p.m. Editor’s Note: Five years ago, four Dallas police officers and a DART police officer were killed during an ambush attack at the end of a peaceful protest. In October 2018, WFAA filed an open records request seeking the entire police investigation. Police and city officials repeatedly sought to withhold the records. The Texas Attorney General sided in favor of WFAA. However, only a trickle of records were released for more than a year after the ruling. WFAA filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office asking that the AG force the department to comply with its ruling. Over the last six months, the department has released thousands of photos and dozens of hours of body cam and dash cam video. What follows is an account of that night based on interviews with officers present, as well as the dash and body cam video released to WFAA. None of it has ever been seen before publicly.