Huertas Takes Command Of DLA Distribution Red River, Texas

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger has suggested a role for Marine Corps forces in antisubmarine warfare (ASW). In “Resurrect the Hunter-Killer Group,” Captain Stephen Ilteris and Commander Michael Ilteris suggest embarking a destroyer squadron staff and supporting ASW helicopters on board an LPD-17 as an alternative ASW force. Marine Captain Walker Mills and Lieutenant Commanders Collin Fox, Dylan Phillips-Levine, and Trevor Phillips-Levine have outlined a concept for using Marine Corps assets, including the MV-22 and unmanned vehicles, in an ASW role from expeditionary advanced bases (EABs). The Commandant is building on an idea that both the Navy and Marine Corps have embraced in the major power fight: Navy and Marine forces will have to “fight forward,” pushing their way into contested waters and littoral regions. Present ASW capabilities are stretched thin, and the Commandant is right to be concerned about the U.S. ability to shield deployed forces from the Chinese and Russian submarine threat. However, in expanding ASW capability to include the expeditionary force, the key question is how to protect the basic units of this force, the amphibious ready group (ARG) and its embarked Marine expeditionary unit (MEU.)