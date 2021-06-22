Cancel
Connecticut State

Are masks still required in town buildings on CT shoreline? It depends where you go.

By Josh LaBella
Middletown Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a month after Gov. Ned Lamont lifted COVID restrictions, towns are still taking different approaches to mask use in government buildings. “We follow state guidance, and we have followed state guidance all along throughout the pandemic,” Old Saybrook First Selectman Carl Fortuna said. “At the moment, there are no restrictions in town hall at all. Nor should there be, in my opinion.”

www.middletownpress.com
