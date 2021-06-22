Are masks still required in town buildings on CT shoreline? It depends where you go.
More than a month after Gov. Ned Lamont lifted COVID restrictions, towns are still taking different approaches to mask use in government buildings. “We follow state guidance, and we have followed state guidance all along throughout the pandemic,” Old Saybrook First Selectman Carl Fortuna said. “At the moment, there are no restrictions in town hall at all. Nor should there be, in my opinion.”www.middletownpress.com