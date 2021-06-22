Cancel
Internet

EqualWeb review

By Jonas P. DeMuro
TechRadar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a segment where opaque prices and lack of a warranty are the usual order of business, we are refreshed to see that EqualWeb has upfront pricing, and a $1,000,000 warranty to back up their claims of compliance. EqualWeb makes the bold claim to be “A world leading solution for...

www.techradar.com
Nvidia
Lenovo
Technology
Internet
Marketing
Google
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nextcloud review

Nextcloud is self-hosted and robust cloud storage perfect for businesses looking to combine secure file management with productivity. It has features for document editing, teleconferencing, mail, and calendar management. Nextcloud is a self-hosted, on-premise collaboration and storage platform perfect for businesses that want more control over their data. As one...
TechnologyTechRadar

Mitel MiCloud review review

Mitel MiCloud Connect is a VoIP service that enables employees and customers to communicate seamlessly in a digital environment. Choose from three plans depending on your business’s needs. If you're a business owner, communication is no doubt essential to your success. But, thanks to advances in the digital landscape, it’s...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Servebolt review

Based in Norway, Servebolt is a web hosting provider of premium solutions for mission-critical websites that need super-speed and perfect performance in general. Those who are looking for the host to launch their personal blog, a small online shop or a modest website will have to consider other options as well.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

Backblaze Review

Backblaze offers a cost-effective solution for unlimited data storage with its B2 cloud storage platform, offering excellent third party integration support. Welcome to our Backblaze review. Cloud storage has become an essential tool for both business and home users in recent years, as it enables you to store large amounts of data on external servers, which you can access via the internet. Backblaze offers one of the top cloud storage services out there with its B2 cloud storage platform.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Despotism3K Review

Despotism3K is a roguelike strategy game about managing and growing a group of humans. Sounds familiar, right? But instead of casting you as the upstart flesh-bags, here you are the evil robot that is trying to become as powerful as possible. Being a robot, this means putting said humans on a giant hamster wheel so they can literally generate power for you, and then looking after them so they don’t die. Unless, of course, they die in a way that suits you.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Stonefly review

Stonefly tells the story of Annika, an amateur inventor. She lives with her father, an inventor who long ago shed his amateur status but whose passion has refused to stall. We find the pair at home, with Annika handing him tools while he tinkers beneath a huge metal shell. She has a knack for this sort of thing, her father says; “Years of listening to you yammer about engines is paying off,” she fires back. Their home bears a hint of the Kokiri, from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time; Annika’s bedroom, like Link’s, appears to have been carved out of a tree trunk. But the sappy sense of adventure that built up in the opening of that game—as though a thousand branching possibilities were about to bloom—is absent. Instead, we get something strange.
TechnologyTechRadar

Shinjiru review

Shinjiru offers a myriad of hosting options and all the bells and whistles one can ask for, but most of them come with a price tag to match. Although the lack of data centers in the USA might put off some users, if you are not one of them, be sure to give them a look.
Hobbiesthexboxhub.com

Griftlands Review

I came to Griftlands thinking I was the best person to review it. When there’s a free moment in the day, I’ll nip off to play deck-builders like Slay the Spire and Monster Train, and the phrase ‘pick one of three cards for your deck’ gives me goosebumps. I get a special kind of joy in starting with a rudimentary deck, before greasing it up to be a fantastic, game-winning machine.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Bitmaster Review

Hop on your hoverboard and load up your spaceship, it’s time to blast our way out of Factor City in Bitmaster, the latest game published by Sometimes You. In this twin-stick shooter, you’ll need to survive wave after wave of shape-based enemies to charge your spaceship, reach the Fourth Wall and escape the city.
InternetTechRadar

Accessible360 review

A step based approach to increasing web accessibility is certainly appealing as it is simple, and hard to take exception with. However, the significant misses of the totally opaque pricing, the lack of some support options, and the dearth of user reviews leave us wanting for more. Accessible360 is a...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Wildermyth Review

Procedurally generated games tend to get a bad rap. A lot of amateur developers tend to lean on it to extend replay value, and hope each player having a unique experience makes up for not developing the whole experience from start to end. The bad apples spoil the bunch, and...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i will work tirelessly to keep your air clean at all times, and does it in a quick and quiet manner every time. There’s a lot of tech packed into a seemingly innocent looking device, and you’re bound to see (and feel) the benefits of its presence within a week of switching it on.
Video GamesTechRadar

Shockbyte review

Shockbyte is an Australia-based host specialized in game server support with an emphasis on Minecraft, although it provides servers for Rust, ARK: Survival Evolved and Valheim as well. Among many of its competitors, Shockbyte stands out with a whole array of features, dirt-cheap packages and promises a smooth multiplayer gaming adventure with no latency nor downtime.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Roguebook Review

Available On: Steam PC (coming soon to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox) It’s no surprise by now that 2019’s Slay the Spire helped inspire an entire genre of deckbuilding, roguelike video games. Armed with a basic collection of cards, players embark on a gauntlet of battles and events, gaining new cards and refining their deck, and either finishing off the final boss, or die trying.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Loopindex Review

Ratalaika know how to push a hell of a lot of games through Xbox’s doors. Don’t get us wrong, they’re capable of producing a terrible game, but when they get a game right, it’s often because they’ve built an attractive game around a simple mechanic, and not stuck around long enough to make it stale. So it goes with Loopindex, which is pretty much the poster child of everything Ratalaika gets right when they get it right.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Wemo WiFi smart plug review

The Wemo WiFi smart plug is an affordable HomeKit-compatible smart plug that offers additional voice-integration support in the US. It’s simple to set up and comes with handy features such as schedules and an Away mode, but it lacks energy monitoring.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Post on WordPress Using Microsoft Word

Using your WordPress blogging editor for the first time can be rather hectic. Having to learn the controls and figure out your way around is not easy. Luckily, you could use Microsoft Word instead of struggling with your blogging site editor. Here are some instructions to guide you in setting...
TechnologySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digital Marketing Services | Best SEO and SMM Services | zylme

Search engine optimization (SEO) is considered a vital digital marketing tool. It is a process that uses various marketing tactics to enhance the quality and number of website traffic. This ultimately leads to more conversions. The higher the web traffic the more visitors are converted into leads and further into customers. It comprises multiple different elements that help the website increase its online visibility and web traffic.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Check Version History in Google Sheets

Google Sheets maintains a detailed version history of all the changes or edits you’ve made to your spreadsheets. Here’s how to check your edit log, add version names, and restore them when necessary. Table of Contents. How to Check Version History in Google Sheets. First, open your browser and visit...

