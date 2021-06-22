EqualWeb review

Stonefly tells the story of Annika, an amateur inventor. She lives with her father, an inventor who long ago shed his amateur status but whose passion has refused to stall. We find the pair at home, with Annika handing him tools while he tinkers beneath a huge metal shell. She has a knack for this sort of thing, her father says; “Years of listening to you yammer about engines is paying off,” she fires back. Their home bears a hint of the Kokiri, from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time; Annika’s bedroom, like Link’s, appears to have been carved out of a tree trunk. But the sappy sense of adventure that built up in the opening of that game—as though a thousand branching possibilities were about to bloom—is absent. Instead, we get something strange.