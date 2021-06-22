Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: In 'F9,' finding a new gear for ridiculousness

By JAKE COYLE
harrisondaily.com
 17 days ago

In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family. With all due respect to Vin Diesel's Toretto clan, I must …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridiculousness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘F9’ review: Ridiculous action movies tries to save itself by being self-aware

Although this was originally scheduled for worldwide release last year, releasing F9 this summer could not have been a better time as this year marks the twentieth anniversary of The Fast and the Furious. What was originally Point Break set in the world of illegal street racing, the franchise has progressed so much that the protagonists that were once car-jackers went from being spies to now superheroes. But first and foremost, these films are about family as Vin Diesel and his on-screen alter-ego Dominic Toretto keeps telling us.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
Moviesflickdirect.com

F9 Theatrical Review

On June 22, 2001, The Fast and the Furious premiered in theaters around the country introducing audiences to Dominic "Dom" Torreto (Vin Diesel; Pitch Black) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker; Running Scared). The movie about fast cars, truck heists, and family became a blockbuster worldwide, grossing over $200 million dollars on a $38 million dollar budget. With numbers like those, of course, it earned a sequel. Now twenty years and eight movies plus a spinoff later, F9: The Fast Saga, fittingly heads to theaters this week. With returning characters, and a new biotech weapon, the team takes on their most dangerous threat yet…Dom's young brother Jakob (John Cena; Bumble Bee).
MoviesPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

‘F9’ review: Latest ‘Fast & Furious’ installment keeps absurdity and fun on track

At a certain point in this two-decade-old franchise, these films earned a hall pass. The filmmakers can do whatever they want — whether grounded in reality or not — and they make it work. Skydiving in cars? Hopping through buildings with cars? Taking on a fleet of zombie cars in cars? Catching people in freefall with cars? It’s truly bizarre! Yet, it never stops being fun. They can go to space or cross franchises with Jurassic World (a rumor going around on the Twittersphere) and I wouldn’t throw in my moviegoing pink slip.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘F9’ is the best ‘Fast & Furious’ of them all

I hadn’t seen a single Fast & Furious movie before I had the opportunity to see F9, so in the 72 hours before I saw the new one, I binge-watched all nine preceding movies in the franchise. Cars, family, and a growing disrespect for the laws of physics are all I know now. As the leading expert on the Fast & Furious franchise, allow me to unearth the lede: F9 is the best of them all.
MoviesKCCI.com

Movie Review: 'F9'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines! It’s time for another round of “Mission Carpossible!”. Dom and Letty (Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez) have retired from the car-racing-thieves-turned-spies game and are living on an acreage in the country, raising Dom’s son, Brian. Roman, Tej and Ramsey (Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel) show up one day with a video message from Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). It was recorded as his plane was hijacked and is very choppy, with the plane having crashed in Central America.
Carstheyoungfolks.com

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
MoviesNBC News

'F9,' the new 'Fast & Furious' movie, stays on brand by reveling in its ridiculousness

After “The Fate of the Furious” — the eighth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise — roared through its climactic finale on a Russian ice plain, a friend of mine joked, “Where are they going to go next? The moon?” Flash-forward four years: “F9,” out Friday, has no moon sequence, but a couple of the guys do go into space. Many people at my advance screening laughed at how ludicrous it was. (And in it, Ludacris was.)
MoviesNew York Post

‘F9’ review: This stupid movie series should drive off a cliff

Running time: 145 minutes. Rated PG-13 (sequences of violence and action, and language.) In theaters. “We’re all stuck driving in the same s–tty circle,” says Michelle Rodriguez’s character Letty in “F9: The Fast Saga.” “And we’re never getting out.”. Besides expressing Letty’s vague existential crisis, Rodriguez is also speaking for...
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘F9’ Review: ‘Fast and Furious’ goes full-on Roger Moore

In terms of internal tonal and thematic consistency, there’s only one major franchise that can really be compared to the bizarre — and ludicrously entertaining — Fast and Furious series, which has now spawned nine main-line movies, a poorly received spin-off, an animated kids’ cartoon, and any number of goofy-ass tie-in products. That, of course, is James Bond, which has survived the transition from seriousness to camp to gritty seriousness to ludicrous camp and back to po-faced dramatics (with knowing winks at how unserious it all is) over the 50-something years it has been a mainstay of the modern blockbuster film scene. There’s a weird sort of symmetry to the rise of both franchises in the current era: as Bond shifted back into the gritty Daniel Craig era with Casino Royale in 2006, Fast and Furious began its liberation from the semi-realistic trappings of early-aughts action-thrillers with Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, a stylized and openly goofy entry that was initially viewed as dumb bullshit made for dumb people before the critical establishment pulled its head out of its ass in 2011 and realized that these movies were perfectly fun entertainments in their own right. It makes a certain kind of sense that Lin would return for F9, the best entry since Fast Five in the franchise’s modern form, which I’ve come to call the “Roger Moore era” of the Fast and Furious series, as it retains and reminds what, specifically, he brings to the franchise, and how much the endeavor suffers without him.
MoviesThrillist

'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
MoviesHuntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'F9' is an uneven but thrilling ride

The logic around sequels has always been that, aside from outliers like “The Godfather Part II,” you’re bound to see a case of diminishing returns no matter how much you love the overall series. The “Fast and Furious” franchise that launched two decades ago as the story of street racers who pulled heists on the side and the undercover cop trying to take them down has consistently, if not disproven, at least challenge this theory.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Fast’ franchise’s ‘F9’ is explosively fun

Welcome back, Justin Lin. The director of four consecutive “Fast and Furious” films — from 2006’s underrated “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” to 2013’s expectations-meeting “Fast & Furious 6 — wasn’t around for 2015’s sometimes-excellent “Furious 7,” helmed by James Wan, and F. Gary Gray’s hugely frustrating 2017 entry, “The Fate of the Furious.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy