Wisconsin Assembly passes bill designed to save paper mills

SFGate
 15 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills. The bill would make available a $50 million loan to a cooperative that wants to buy the shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids and make a $15 million loan for a cooperative working to purchase the paper mill in Park Falls formerly known as Flambeau River Papers.

