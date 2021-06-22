Wisconsin Assembly passes bill designed to save paper mills

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice and member organizations are celebrating the passage of a bill in the New Jersey Assembly that will ban new Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts in the state. NJAIJ has been fighting for the bill as part of their “Fair & Welcoming Platform” to block new ICE detention contracts, as well as renewals or expansions. But even though the coalition is happy with the momentum, it’s still waiting for the Senate to consider its version of the bill, which hasn’t been scheduled for a vote. On Friday, more than 40 immigrant rights and justice organizations sent a letter urging its quick passage. “No resident should fear for their safety because local contractors take dirt money from ICE,” Amy Torres, executive director of NJAIJ, said. Deanna Garcia for Documented.