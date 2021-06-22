Star Wars: Jodie Comer Finally Addresses Playing Rey's Mom in The Rise of Skywalker

Ever since audiences met Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, they wondered who her parents were, only for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to feature Killing Eve star Jodie Comer appear as Rey's mother, with Comer reflecting on the experience as "spectacular." Understandably, she had to keep her involvement in the galaxy far, far away a secret for an extended period of time, but given her previous acting experiences, she recalled how impressed she was by the ways in which the film used practical methods to bring fantastical creatures to life, especially given the ways in which many films were quick to utilize green-screen techniques.