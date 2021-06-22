Syracuse Mets game postponed due to COVID-19, here's what to do if you had tickets

Https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball/status/1412154113383665668. You rarely see a baseball game get canceled a day in advance, but that’s what is happening here. The Indians and Rays will start a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Monday, but the game that was initially scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. Tropical Storm Elsa is tentatively scheduled to make landfall just north of Tampa on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, so the Rays have decided to be proactive and reschedule the game. They will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, with both games being seven-inning contests.