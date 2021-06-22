Cancel
Syracuse Mets game postponed due to COVID-19, here's what to do if you had tickets

By Tommy Sladek
cnycentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bison has been postponed to a later date. "Tonight’s game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mets organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

