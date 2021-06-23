National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dryden
DRYDEN, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed an EF 1 tornado touched down in Dryden Monday evening. The National Weather Service took a look at the damage and confirmed it was an EF1 storm. The tornado touched down from 5:38 PM to 5:49 PM and cut a path 2.8 miles long. We're told the path did go through someone's backyard, but thankfully there was no property damage other than some toppled trees.cnycentral.com