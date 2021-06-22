Cancel
Kosciusko County, IN

Commissioners Considering Ordinance On ‘Critical Race Theory’

By David Slone
Times-Union Newspaper
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKosciusko County Commissioners are about to weigh in on another hot-button social issue – critical race theory. In April, the Commissioners passed an ordinance declaring the county is a Second Amendment sanctuary. In December, they approved a resolution and ordinance declaring the county is a Constitutional Rights Sanctuary County. The ordinances and resolution were prepared by and read by county attorney Ed Ormsby.

timesuniononline.com
