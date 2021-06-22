New Village Arts is back and performing at the Flower Fields

For some 70 years, violinist Marjorie C. Tower devoted her time, her musical talent and her abounding energy to performing and encouraging good music in Meriden. When she arrived in Meriden about 1923 as the bride of pediatrician Dr. Arthur A. Tower, she was a highly trained concert violinist, pupil of such renowned New York City teachers of the day such as Leopold Auer. She made it her mission to foster musical life here not only as a performer and teacher, but as an advocate through her weekly column, Cadenza, in the then Morning Record, and in her frequent concert reviews. It was in one of these columns that she proposed organizing a civic symphony, which became the Meriden Symphony. She helped find the musicians and then served as concertmistress for 19 years. It was also at her prompting that the Symphony started a yearly competition for young music students, which still continues, and one of the many prizes bears her name. Until her late 70s she taught a vigorous class of violin and viola students. She maintained many other interests: family, a large circle of friends, church activities, clubs for sociability and study. As editor of the Meriden Hospital Auxiliary’s Smock Brigade, her newsletter won the accolade one year of best newsletter in New England hospitals. A native of northern Vermont, Mrs. Tower wholeheartedly adopted Meriden as her home and expended her love and efforts here.