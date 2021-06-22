Cancel
Theater & Dance

New Village Arts is back and performing at the Flower Fields

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Village Arts is in residence at The Flower Fields performing Beehive, a 60’s Musical through July. Presented at The Flower Fields’ outdoor stage, the performers and patrons alike are excited to get back to in person shows. NVA attracts more than 20,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre....

