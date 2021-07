LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were injured and a nearby Kroger in west Louisville was damaged during a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said two women were shot in the 600 block of South 27th Street, just north of Broadway, around 6 p.m. The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.