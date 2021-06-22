Column: Nassib's video shatters decades-old sports barrier

Peoples-Jones had an excellent minicamp and figures to compete for the No. 3 receiver job this summer, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The 2020 sixth-round pick worked as Cleveland's No. 3 receiver for part of his rookie campaign, including the playoffs, though he drew only 20 targets in 12 regular-season games and three more in the two postseason appearances. Peoples-Jones made the most of his limited opportunities, catching 16 of the 23 targets for 335 yards and two touchdowns while working behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. With Odell Beckham (knee) seemingly on track for the season opener, Peoples-Jones will need to leapfrog Higgins in order to secure a top-three role. Rookie third-round pick Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) may also have a say in the matter, and the Browns figure to rank near the top of the NFL in usage of multi-TE formations, in any case.