Florida State

Advocacy Groups, Parents and Students Sue Palm Beach County School District for Harmful, Illegal Use of the Baker Act

Southern Poverty Law Center
 17 days ago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Today, a group of Palm Beach County parents and students, Disability Rights Florida, and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP sued the School Board of Palm Beach County and its officials and employees for illegally initiating involuntary psychiatric examinations on students. These students are taken from their classrooms and transported—handcuffed and in the back of police cars—to psychiatric facilities, where they wait hours or days for an examination to be completed.

