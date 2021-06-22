Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Markets Await Powell's Testimony

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 15 days ago

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the third time in the last four sessions, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Congress. Powell will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. He is due...

forextv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Inflation#Home Sales#The Federal Reserve#Congress#The Coronavirus Crisis#Fed#Asian#Nar#Instaforex Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold At $1,800 First Needs To Withstand Test Of Fed Minutes

A return to $1,800 pricing may have surprised even some of gold's ardent bulls, but the yellow metal needs to pass two stringent tests to stay in that vicinity. The first is the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, due at 2:00 PM ET (18:00 GMT) today, which could reveal more hawkish ideas for interest rates that would be bearish for gold.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro May Fall vs. US Dollar as FOMC Minutes Drive Fed Outlook

FOMC MINUTES, FED, US DOLLAR, EUR/USD – TALKING POINTS:. Financial market mood sours after soft services PMI and ISM data. Growth may be slowing just as the Fed pivots to focus on inflation. June FOMC meeting minutes may support bearish EUR/USD setup. The anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen surged...
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks indexes are mostly higher after latest Fed minutes

U.S. stock indexes are mostly higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 2:40 p.m....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1,800, FOMC minutes awaited

Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook. Update: Gold trimmed a part of its intraday gains, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the $1,800 mark heading into the North American session. The XAU/USD built on its recent bounce from the $1,750 area, or the lowest level since mid-April and edged higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment and extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
BusinessBloomberg

Fed Minutes of June FOMC Under Scrutiny for Taper-Timing Hints

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The record of the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month, which surprised investors with a hawkish pivot, will be scrutinized on Wednesday for any hints on when the central bank will pare back its support for the economy.
MarketsCoinDesk

Fed Minutes, Binance Saga, BitMEX CEO on Its Future, Crypto Regulation and Markets

"First Mover" with today's top stories, including Federal Reserve meeting minutes due today. Will they impact crypto markets? Also, Binance and Binance.US hire more former regulators as they face increasing regulatory pressures around the world and the future of BitMEX as its former top executives face trial. The company's current CEO, Alex Hoeptner, joins the show to discuss his new business strategy. Edward Moya of OANDA joins our markets discussion and "Dogecoin Millionaire" Gary Lachance on the launch of a new game.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors await clues on Fed outlook

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 4-1/2-month low at 1.283% TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors turned attention to the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the currency steadying after it hit a two-month low on Tuesday. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, regained some ground after steep losses a day earlier, with support coming from a tight market in the short term after OPEC+ talks collapsed this week without a deal to boost supply. U.S. crude prices rose 0.5% to $73.73 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2442 to the greenback, or 80.37 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest intraday level since April 23 at 1.2494 before ending down 1%. Investors have been nervous about riskier assets, including commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, ahead of the release of the Fed's June policy minutes. The minutes will likely show how serious members are about tapering their asset buying and how early interest rate hikes could begin. The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Some analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.283% before recovering slightly to 1.291%, down 2.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WorldForexTV.com

Indian Rupee Weakens To 5-day Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Wednesday, amid broad dollar strength and higher oil prices. The dollar got a boost ahead of the Fed minutes due later in the day. The June meeting surprised markets by the Fed’s hawkish tilt, signalling two rate...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Firms As Bond Yields Ease

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday to hold near the key $1,800/ounce psychological level amid falling Treasury yields. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,806.65 per ounce, after having hit its highest since June 17 at $1,814.78...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Oil Prices Fall Again As Markets Digest Fed Minutes

Oil prices finished lower again Wednesday following a choppy session while equities mostly gained as the markets digested Federal Reserve minutes signaling a policy change was coming but not imminent. Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting last month acknowledged that inflation had outpaced expectations and the central bank will need...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver posting price gains ahead of FOMC minutes

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, ahead of the most...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Prices Rebound Despite OPEC+ Uncertainty

Oil prices were moving higher on Wednesday as the oil market faces tight supplies in the second half amid uncertainty about OPEC+ production policy. Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.7 percent to $75.77 a barrel, after plunging over 3 percent in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.8 percent at $74.67.
EconomyForexTV.com

Pound Appreciates On U.K. Reopening Optimism

The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as continued optimism over the lifting of virus restrictions in the U.K. and a stabilization in U.S. bond yields underpinned risk sentiment. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced plans to end lockdown on July 19, which...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher Again As Bond Yields Drop

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as the yields on U.S. bonds continued to dip, hitting their lowest level in over four months. A somewhat quiet U.S. dollar contributed as well to the yellow metal’s uptick. Gold futures for August ended up by...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Tumble For 2nd Straight Day, Settle Sharply Lower

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after moving higher early on in the session, amid concerns that several leading oil producers will likely increase output following disagreement over output policy. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their major allies failed to reach an agreement on output levels. The...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Delta Variant a Possible Tailwind for XAU/USD?

Gold price aided by rise of Delta Covid variant globally. Rate hike bets starting to reflect economic headwinds. Gold prices have been on the up so far in July as the quickly-spreading Delta Covid variant is threatening to upend progress made in the fight against the global pandemic. The spread is seen as a direct threat to economic progress made thus far, with the potential for renewed lockdowns and social distancing measures, which will surely limit growth to a degree.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low as uncertain Fed outlook weighs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since April 22 at 1.2519. * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% lower * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 4-1/2-month low at 1.276% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday weakened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart, as oil prices fell and investors digested the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2477 to the greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since April 22 at 1.2519. In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with the onset of inflation and financial stability concerns, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated." With the U.S. central bank shifting last month to more hawkish guidance, investors have been nervous about riskier assets, including commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar. "There is a lot of noise in the market right now," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities. "It just seems to have resonated a little bit more in the Canadian dollar, which has obviously done generally well this year." The loonie has gained 2% since the start of the year, the best performance among G10 currencies. But it has pulled back from a six-year high last month near 1.20. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.6% lower at $72.20 a barrel as investors feared this week's collapse in OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way. Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in June as measures of employment and prices rose, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed. The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday, which could help guide expectations for next week's Bank of Canada policy announcement. Canada's 10-year bond touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.276% before recovering to 1.297%, down 2 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyForexTV.com

Ten-Year Yield Drops To Lowest Level Since February As Treasuries Extend Advance

Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, treasuries saw continued strength during trading on Wednesday. Bond prices moved to the upside early in the day and remained firmly positive throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.9 basis points to 1.321 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy