Nursing Home Training At PJC Sulphur Springs Center

The Community Hospital Health Foundation Board of Directors recently approved two grant requests for AEDs. AEDs are portable, life saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly. Todd Hovey, RN, Community Hospital Clinical Educator and Stroke Coordinator, regularly teaches first aid, CPR and AED education classes at the Keystone Business Center. He recognized there were no AEDs in the building. Hovey submitted a grant request to put two AEDs in the Keystone so they can be distributed between floors. The second grant request was submitted by Tammi Simpson, Director of Nursing at Hillcrest Nursing Home for two AEDs, one for each level of the facility. “The AEDs will be a huge asset for Hillcrest residents, visitors and daycare,” she said.