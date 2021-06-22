Nursing Home Training At PJC Sulphur Springs Center

Officials from the City of Napoleon and the Henry County Chamber of Commerce were on hand Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-opening of the long-term care section at Northcrest Rehab & Nursing Center, 240 Northcrest Dr., Napoleon. That 30-bed portion of the building had undergone a complete remodeling following a Dec. 29, 2020 fire. Pictured above from left are: Suzette Gerken, Henry County Chamber; Ross Durham, Henry County Chamber; Alecia Cramer, Director of Nursing; Erika Harman, Executive Director Northcrest; Liz Saxton, scheduler Northcrest; Tonya Richards, Director of Rehab; Jason Maassel, Napoleon Mayor; Jeff Meyer, Napoleon City Council; Zac Andres, Maintenance Director Northcrest; Kelly Stroud, Director of Admissions and Marketing Northcrest; and Brad Vandebussche, Henry County Chamber.