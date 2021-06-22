‘You don’t get seasick, do you?’ – my day on a Cornish fishing boat five years on from the Brexit referendum

After an uptick in coronavirus cases, the UK has been put on Cyprus’s red list for travel, effective from 8 July.The move means that, while British travellers are still permitted to enter the country quarantine-free, they must submit to another PCR test on arrival, in addition to one 72 hours prior to departure.The second test must be paid for by the traveller; it costs €30 at Larnaca airport and €32 at Paphos airport, and the results are available within three hours on the digital platform covid-testcyprus.com.Children under 12 are exempt from testing, as are Britons who can prove they’ve...