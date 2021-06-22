‘You don’t get seasick, do you?’ – my day on a Cornish fishing boat five years on from the Brexit referendum
Walking around Cornwall's Newlyn Harbour in shoes and a shirt at 5am, I felt about as out of place as I looked. All around me, fishing boats were coming in or going out to sea. Big men – brawn and boots and no bloody nonsense – were hauling catches into the adjacent market. The whole atmosphere was flesh and rope and blistered hands. And there was I, a soft city lad, calling into boats: "Excuse me, I'm a journalist: what do you chaps think of Brexit?"