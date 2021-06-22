Corpus Christi Marina pier replacements take step forward

Replacing old, storm-damaged piers at Corpus Christi Marina is finally taking a step forward.

Most recently, city council members selected an engineering company to design the new piers during their June 15 meeting.

On Tuesday, the marina's leader gave this thoughts on the restoration process.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bid process into place, and get a contractor on site to start building those docks," Marina Superintendent Jonathan Atwood said. "I don’t have an official timeline on that yet, but we’re planning to move forward pretty quick.”

The city says the design phase starts this month and should be complete by December.

Construction, the city says, should begin in April of 2022 with completion estimated in August of 2023.

The piers have been in place since the 1990s and were only meant to last 25 years.

Many of them were damaged by Hurricane Hanna in July of last year.

This project is a long time coming for people who use the marina.

“The docks do need to be replaced here," boat slip renter John Stoner said. "I don’t know if they would stand another hurricane. They’d probably come apart. Some of them already have."

For Atwood, who's only been on the job since December, marina improvements would be an early success story.

"I’m really looking forward to making a change down here at the marina and putting in new docks," he said. "It will be a great facelift for the marina and the downtown area.”