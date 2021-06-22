Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi Marina pier replacements take step forward

By Seth Kovar
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx6xD_0acSZhn100

Replacing old, storm-damaged piers at Corpus Christi Marina is finally taking a step forward.

Most recently, city council members selected an engineering company to design the new piers during their June 15 meeting.

On Tuesday, the marina's leader gave this thoughts on the restoration process.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bid process into place, and get a contractor on site to start building those docks," Marina Superintendent Jonathan Atwood said. "I don’t have an official timeline on that yet, but we’re planning to move forward pretty quick.”

The city says the design phase starts this month and should be complete by December.

Construction, the city says, should begin in April of 2022 with completion estimated in August of 2023.

The piers have been in place since the 1990s and were only meant to last 25 years.

Many of them were damaged by Hurricane Hanna in July of last year.

This project is a long time coming for people who use the marina.

“The docks do need to be replaced here," boat slip renter John Stoner said. "I don’t know if they would stand another hurricane. They’d probably come apart. Some of them already have."

For Atwood, who's only been on the job since December, marina improvements would be an early success story.

"I’m really looking forward to making a change down here at the marina and putting in new docks," he said. "It will be a great facelift for the marina and the downtown area.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nueces County, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Nueces County to move dozens of inmates to other counties

The Nueces County Commissioners Court has approved some much needed help for the county jail. Subject to some language change, they passed two memorandum of understandings (MOU) to transfer inmates to Aransas and Victoria counties. The language that needs to be adjusted involves the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on overcrowding the jail.
EconomyPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Padre Island businesses welcome back holiday visitors

There was no shortage of celebration this Fourth of July weekend and some local shops were thrilled to welcome visitors back to their business. Just last year, local businesses experienced fewer visitors and were open at limited capacity. Being fully open this past weekend, local shops say their sales are through the roof.

Comments / 0

Community Policy