Paragonah, UT

Possible bomb threat at I-15 rest area determined as false alarm

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjIxd_0acSZcNO00

A rest area on Interstate 15 north of Paragonah was temporarily closed Tuesday evening due to a possible bomb threat.

A spokesperson with the Utah Highway Patrol says a trooper saw an abandoned minivan with the word "help" written on the side of the stop at southbound milepost 88. When the trooper looked inside the vehicle, he saw something that looked like a pipe bomb.

Bomb personnel and troopers responded to investigate the item.

A few hours later, UHP announced that the the bomb squad determined the device was not a threat. They did not state what it actually was.

