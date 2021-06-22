Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

New study fails to find tuna DNA in Subway's tuna sandwich

By Dallas
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 15 days ago

In a new report from the New York Times it was revealed that a lab study couldn't find any tuna DNA in several sandwiches purchased at three Los Angeles locations.

www.audacy.com
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
