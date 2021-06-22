Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTY At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Creston, or 20 miles northwest of Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Platte County, including the following locations Humphrey. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Creston, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
Omaha, NE
County
Platte County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy