Area state 5A golf wrap

AURORA -- Mountain Range's Rebekah Powers fired a 94-89 -- 183 at the state 5A golf tournament at City Park to finish in 54th place. She had one par in the first round June 21. It came on the 142-yard eighth hole. Powers also birdied the par 3 12th hole.

