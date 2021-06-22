Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Madison, or 18 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Creston around 705 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cornlea and Humphrey. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH