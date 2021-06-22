Cancel
Dallas County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Guthrie by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Guthrie The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Guthrie County in west central Iowa Western Dallas County in central Iowa * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Panorama around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Panora. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
