Jefferson County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Keokuk by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Keokuk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL KEOKUK AND NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Martinsburg, or 11 miles south of Sigourney, moving southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Maharishi Vedic City, Packwood, Abingdon, Ollie, Brookville, Fairfield Municipal Airport, Perlee, Linby, Pekin and Beckwith. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
