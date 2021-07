It was meant to be three million. It is already looking more like five. It could easily turn out to be seven or perhaps even eight million. From tomorrow, as the deadline for applications under the “settled status” scheme expires, we will finally have some clear statistics on just how many people from the European Union are living and working in the UK. One point is already clear, however. The rate of immigration was far higher than anyone realised. There were several million more people here than anyone knew.