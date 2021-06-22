Vote on controversial Colorado Springs apartments delayed, neighbors get a win
The Colorado Springs City Council voted to delay a final decision on a controversial apartment complex on Tuesday, calling for additional traffic and safety analysis. In a win for the neighbors opposed to the apartments, the council did not take a procedural vote to affirm a decision they made in May to rezone the property and allow up to 420 apartments and possibly shops at the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street on mostly unused parking lots.gazette.com