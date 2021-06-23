Cancel
Animals

Corinne T. Smith Animal Center board meeting slated for June 24

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdams St. Community Center – 511 E. Adams St. PLEASE NOTE: CTSAC will be having an open meeting this month; however due to remodeling, we are meeting in the smaller of the Adams St. Community Center conference rooms. All guests are asked to sign in. Board meeting are a time...

www.brownwoodnews.com
