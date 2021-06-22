Mayor's Update - Supportive Housing

Periodically I will provide a mayor’s perspective on news items of importance to Renton residents.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Extended Stay Hotel to become part of King County's Health Through Housing project

Earlier today, I joined King County Executive Dow Constantine at the county's newest Health Through Housing project here in Renton.

The county has purchased the Extended Stay America Hotel at 1150 Oakesdale Ave. SW. They will convert the location to supportive housing for the homeless population here in Renton and South King County. The residents at the former Red Lion Hotel currently serving as a deintensification shelter will soon be moved to other hotels in King County purchased under the same program.

We all realize homelessness has no boundaries. Here in Renton, we recognize the challenges experienced by this region's unhoused. We want to serve as the city that partners with local services, local government, and the community to provide opportunities leading toward a solution.

We're proud that we have taken a proactive approach to provide services in Renton over the years. Our partnership with Center of Hope and REACH (Renton Ecumenical Association of Churches) successfully converted unused jail space at city hall into a women's day center. The center has provided shelter and support to so many over the years.

In Renton, we're also fortunate to be home to Renton Housing Authority. Our partnership with them has resulted in multiple projects benefitting low-income families and our diverse population.

This record of success makes us confident that this partnership with King County and Executive Constantine will lead to better opportunities to address the needs of some of our most vulnerable populations.

Extended Stay America hotel in Renton

An effort like this takes an "all hands-on deck" approach. I want to thank our Renton City Council members, economic development and human services teams, and city attorney. Also instrumental were the leadership of DESC (Downtown Emergency Service Center) and the owners of Renton Hotel Investment group. Without the commitment and collaboration of these groups, this project would not be possible.

I also want to thank Leo Flor, director of King County's Department of Community and Human Services, and Ed VanValey, our chief administrative officer, for their excellent work. Their tough and honest conversations during their weekly meetings kept this project on track and moving forward.

Now is also a perfect time to announce our plan to create a new city department that will focus on equity, housing, and human services. This team of dedicated professionals will concentrate and build on our work in social, racial, and economic justice. They will also identify and address the root causes that affect those who experience homelessness or poverty. Look for more on this in the coming days.

I hope this information has been helpful to you. I invite you to contact me with questions or concerns.