Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida law requires certain websites to remove mugshots when requested

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8Smv_0acSY7Bb00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Legislation signed by Governor DeSantis seeks to block websites from profiting from official mugshots.

The aim is to stop these companies from profiting when bad things happen to good people.

Blake Mathesie was bartending at a Gainesville bar in the wee hours of September morning in 2018. When a fight broke out, he hopped the bar to break it up.

But two weeks later he found himself in handcuffs.

“Four or five police cars show up at my house, and they said you are being arrested for a felony battery,” said Mathesie.

Months later a judge, in a nine-page ruling, found Blake had done nothing wrong.

“But my mugshot was now online forever,” said Mathesie.

Efforts to get it down went nowhere.

“I had it brought up in a job interview before. You know it’s like the elephant in the room,” said Mathesie.

In 2017, Florida made it illegal for a website to hold a mugshot hostage by requiring payment for its removal.

Then the websites switched to an ad-based business model.

New Legislation signed by the Governor now allows people to make a written request to have a mugshot removed.

State Senator Aaron Bean was the sponsor.

“This bill kinda closes a loophole. It says you can’t be a for-profit website generating ad revenue for the sole purpose of embarrassing people,” said Bean.

But even Bean acknowledges his bill won’t completely shut down the mugshot industry.

“This is not going to one hundred percent solve the problem. These are bad guys. Their websites are offshore,” said Bean.

So the fight is not over for Mathesie, who will enter his final year of law school at FSU this fall.

“If we can make these bots that these sites use non-operable, well, then we’ll win. And the way to do that is not have these sheriff’s agencies post them online,” said Mathesie.

The legislation carries a $1,000 fine for not removing a mugshot.

The legislation takes effect October 1.

The legislation requires a written request to be sent to the website by registered mail.

The site then has ten days to respond, or start the clock running on $1,000-a-day fines.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Bean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mugshots#Bean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FSU
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended

A District of Columbia court on Wednesday suspended the D.C. law license of Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court last month. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani, who used to be former President Trump's personal attorney, would be "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia," pending the resolution of the "disciplinary matter in New York."

Comments / 0

Community Policy