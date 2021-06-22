Cancel
Presidential Election

Harris says the right to vote is 'an American concern,' not partisan

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 15 days ago
After Senate Republicans blocked debate on the For the People Act, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Tuesday evening that "the fight is not over." The Senate voted 50-50 along party lines, with 60 votes necessary to move forward with debate. The sweeping For the People Act would have expanded early voting, permitted same-day and automatic voter registration, changed campaign finance laws, and limited partisan gerrymandering.

