Buy new or repair what’s broken? Global chip shortage sends car prices soaring

If you’re trying to buy a used car, prepare for sticker shock.

Surging demand from consumers and a limited supply of new vehicles because of a global computer chip shortage has sent used car and truck prices soaring nearly 30 percent over the past year.

“More than two-thirds of people are paying over sticker for their cars,” Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, told ABC News. “There’s not a lot of negotiating going on.”

Dan Hearsch, an analyst at AlixPartners, predicts an end to the shortage by September or October.

“I feel like it’s peaking,” he said, adding that the supply crunch, brought on by the pandemic, could not have been averted.

Until things begin to level out again, it might be worthwhile for people to consider fixing their old cars, even if it needs something expensive, rather than buying.

Ben Preston with Consumer Reports recommends doing a cost-benefit analysis if you’re trying to decide whether to buy an expensive used car or repair an old one.

Let’s say the cost to replace your engine is $4,000. If you’re going to need your car for the next 12 months, you can divide that by the number of months and see what your monthly payment would be, Preston explained.

If the monthly cost of a repair is around $300, it might be cheaper than the monthly payment for a new or used vehicle.

To keep expenses down, Preston also recommended staying on top of smaller maintenance items like oil changes or squeaky brakes.

“Get the things that need to be fixed now so that you don’t have to mess with them when they become more expensive repairs later,” he said.

It’s important to do your research on repair shops in advance as some might offer financing options.

“Maybe they’ll give you a low or zero interest rate financing for 30, 60, 90 days. You can ask about that. It’s certainly better than putting on your credit card,” Preston said.

