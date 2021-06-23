Cancel
Early, TX

Visit Early announces Summer Concert Series

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Early is excited to announce a summer concert series featuring three local venues or businesses on three different nights throughout the summer. Creed Fisher will headline our first series with Jeff Martin opening for him on July 30th at 5:30. Jeff and Creed will perform at Summer Nights on the Streets of Los Trece, TX. Los Trece is located at 3901 HWY 84-183 East Early, Texas. Summer Nights will have vendors and food trucks available as you explore the streets of the old west town of Los Trece, TX.

www.brownwoodnews.com
