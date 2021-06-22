COROS: VERTIX GPS Adventure Watch
COROS Launches the Most Powerful GPS Watch Ever Built. Building on the success of its award-winning APEX, COROS introduces the VERTIX GPS Adventure Watch. COROS Wearables Inc., makers of endurance sports wearables, announce the biggest product launch in company history with the introduction of the VERTIX GPS Adventure Watch. According to COROS, VERTIX is the longest-lasting, most powerful watch ever built and will help make those big backcountry adventures safer and more efficient for all big mountain explorers.www.methodmag.com