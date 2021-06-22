Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

COROS: VERTIX GPS Adventure Watch

methodmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOROS Launches the Most Powerful GPS Watch Ever Built. Building on the success of its award-winning APEX, COROS introduces the VERTIX GPS Adventure Watch. COROS Wearables Inc., makers of endurance sports wearables, announce the biggest product launch in company history with the introduction of the VERTIX GPS Adventure Watch. According to COROS, VERTIX is the longest-lasting, most powerful watch ever built and will help make those big backcountry adventures safer and more efficient for all big mountain explorers.

www.methodmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Watch#The Watch#Oxygen#Coros Wearables Inc#Vertix#Sapphire Glass#Ultramax Gps#Navigation#Digital#Barometric Altimeter#Oximeter#Coros Wearables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Family Relationshipsthebuzzmagazines.com

Adventures with Levi

Emily and Steven Shannon welcomed their son Levi Sawyer Shannon (Hebrew name Moshe) to the world Feb. 7. Levi has had no shortage of love and attention from grandparents Marla and Billy Drori and Amy and Jerry Shannon; aunts and uncles David Shannon, Greg Shannon, Lisa Shannon, Rhonda Grintuch and Adam Drori, Jesse Drori and Mel Commisso; and cousins Dalia and Jonah Drori. Levi is named after his late great-grandfathers Seymour “Slugger” Cohen and Moshe Drori. Levi wasted no time setting out on his first adventure, with a road trip to New Orleans and the Florida coast already under his belt. He loved hanging at the beach, swimming at the pool, and roaming the streets of NOLA. For his next adventure, Levi is taking his newly minted passport to visit his Canadian family in Montreal this summer.
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Adventures in BioBlitzing

Have you decided to join the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge? If you haven’t done so yet, now is the time! The challenge runs until August 7th and helps contribute to the knowledge about our city’s biodiversity. Your observations will help fill in the map so researchers can learn which species live in the different areas of Los Angeles.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to fund the adventure of a lifetime

After the past 18 months, who doesn't dream of leaving the 9-5 behind? New research from Mintel shows that almost twice as many of us are planning a trip of a lifetime than they had been pre-pandemic. 'Grown up' gap years are growing in popularity too, with 46% of those taking a gap year aged over 26, according to a Sainsbury's Bank survey.
Lifestyleourveterans.nyc

Intrepid Adventures: Celebrations at Sea

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum presents Intrepid Adventures: Celebrations at Sea, a virtual event for all ages on Tuesday, July 6, 3-4pm (Eastern Time). Communities and cultures all have their own important customs, values, milestones and celebrations. Explore celebrations onboard Naval ships like Intrepid and discover connections to those we celebrate within our own communities!
Lifestylesouthalabamian.com

Summer salute to childhood adventures

Summertime sends me back to childhood. It can’t be helped. I grew up surrounded by the tail end of the Appalachians. I’ve since traveled around and learned that what I thought were mountains in my youth were more like hills when compared to far-off peaks. But at the time, they were mountains, tall and inviting. I’ve always lived in the […]
Caledonia, WIOn Milwaukee

WATCH: Taking a dive (literally) into Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island

The summer temperatures are climbing, which means it's the perfect time to dive into the cool waters at Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island. Found in Caledonia adjacent to Jellystone Park camp and resort, Bear Paw Beach is a three-acre man-made lake surrounded by sunny sandy beaches – perfect for playing, relaxing or a combination of the two. But the star of this splashy show is Adventure Island, the largest inflatable water obstacle course in the country, a sprawling playtime spectacular filled with monkey bars, tricky climbing games, tall towers perfect for diving, entertaining balance beams and much more. With obstacle after obstacle weaving on top of the water, the inflatable island paradise serves as an ideal place for kids (and kids-at-heart) to reenact their "Ninja Warrior" dreams and aspirations.
Potsdam, NYadirondacklifemag.com

Adventure Tales: Icy Cycling

In the spring of 1966, my KARMA fraternity brother Jeff Smith and I thought we had a good idea—an eight-hour spring break motorcycle trip from Clarkson Tech in Potsdam, where we were senior engineering students, through the Adirondacks to Long Island. Jeff had sold his motorcycle to buy an engagement ring, so we would be riding tandem on my BSA Lightning Rocket. Our planning may have rested somewhere between sparse and nonexistent, but having youthful optimism, we were undeterred.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

A Joyful Return to Glamorous Adventure

JACKSON, Wyo. — Glamour, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, refers to a magically beautiful person or object with alluring charm. After more than a year of domestic isolation, every excursion, no matter how mundane, feels a bit glamorous. Not to mention truly glamorous outings like adventuring in the Tetons. Ever positive, Dennis Ziemienski places a joyful cast of characters in scenes that feel simultaneously nostalgic and suddenly glamorous, such as flying above the vertical expanse of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on a chairlift or standing glee-fully in the saddle of a galloping Appaloosa. His new series of work, largely set in Wyoming, will appear from June 20 to July 3 at Altamira Fine Art.
Musicoregoncoast.org

Endless Adventures Are Back

A local favorite, the Beth Willis Rock Band will be playing your favorite covers as well as a library of original music from a floating stage on Devils Lake. The audience is encouraged to pack their favorite to-go dinners and enjoy their 90-minute show. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is also bringing live music to their Tent Series. Look for a celebration of Stevie Wonder, a northwest Celtic-style sister band, and an Irish and Scottish folk band this month. Beachcrest Brewing Company is also hosting musicians every Saturday. We're sure more acts will follow in the future, so keep an eye out on our events page.
Video Gamesallaroundpennsauken.com

SUBNAUTICA – An Other World Adventure

If you enjoy open world adventure survival games then the game I recently reviewed is just for you. Set in the oceans of another planet far, far away from the safety of Earth exists the water world of Subnautica. You play a lone survivor (or are you?) of a huge crash caused by these mysterious energy pulses of the space ship, Aurora, that lands you on the water covered surface of an unknown and completely unexplored planet.
ComicsComicBook

Digimon Adventure Taps K-Pop Group for Newest Ending: Watch

Digimon Adventure has tapped the prominent K-pop grouo ATEEZ for its newest ending theme sequence! The rebooted anime series has reached its final arc, and with this final slate of episodes the DigiDestined have all gone their separate ways in order to figure out the mystery of the Crests embedded in their Digivices before the "Great Catastrophe" threatens the Digital World. This final slate of episodes for the series (at least for now, according to reports that have started to pop up about a potential sequel in the works) have undergone a major face lift with a new ending.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Adventurous Hotel Campaigns

As the world gears up again for travel, Marriott Bonvoy recently debuted the new 'Where Can We Take You?' commercial. The ad reminds consumers that "Travel has the power to shape our world … and make us whole again," encouraging consumers to dive back into life after over a year "on pause."
Video Gamesapplevis.com

Adventure To Fate Future Arena

Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an fully accessible Turn based rpg dungeon crawler game. -Tons of character creation possibles (12 Classes, 30+ Pets, 6 Professions) -500+ items to loot, craft, buy and find. -200+ unique monsters to fight. -Fully accessible to the blind using Voiceover!. The Future...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

SIM-Free GPS Trackers

The MoFinderX1 GPS tracker is an advanced tracker for users looking to keep a closer eye on their equipment without the need to deal with any monthly fees or a complicated setup. The tracker allows for one-click tracking and doesn't require a network connection to be used to further enhance how it will function when being used out in the field. The device doesn't require a SIM card to be used, will keep a constant eye on location and is even paired with LEDs to make it easier to find in low-light scenarios.
Computershackaday.com

Wooden Linear Clock Aided By GPS

The notion of segmenting and quantizing the day into discrete segments of time is perhaps one of the most human things we do. Heralding back to a simpler era when a day was just a progression of sunrise to sunset, [James Wilson] created a beautiful linear clock that shows time as progress throughout the day.
Technologygoodmenproject.com

The Envy Map: Your GPS to Greater Creativity

The more that creatives are hyper-aware of the success of others, including their peers from art school, conservatory, or graduate school, the more likely they are to experience envy and the harder it will be for them to do their own creative work. Envy is a great silencer, perhaps third...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Roborock H7 cordless vacuum review

REVIEW – The Roborock H7 cordless vacuum is a powerful tool to clean every nook and cranny of your house. It has an impressive battery life, three power settings and multiple attachments, including a mop attachment that’s sold separately. What is it?. The Roborock H7 cordless vacuum is a battery-powered...
Softwareredhat.com

An Architect's Guide to GPS and GPS Data Formats

Understanding what GPS is and how it works is essential knowledge for today’s Enterprise Architects. Just as the universal clock organizes system timestamps for applications across the planet, so too does GPS for applications that need to determine a device’s location in time and space. If you’re an Application Architect engaged in creating mobile applications of any sort, from rideshare apps to those monitoring forklift activity in a warehouse, being able to work with GPS is a mission-critical skill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy