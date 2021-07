Directed by Alan Parker (‘Midnight Express’), ‘The Life of David Gale’ (2003) is a thriller drama film in which the eponymous character (Kevin Spacey) is the Departmental Head of Philosophy at the University of Austin and a prominent participant in the anti-death penalty movement. His world comes crashing down when he is falsely accused of raping a former student. He loses his job at the university, and his wife leaves him, taking their son with her. With the help of former colleague and fellow activist Constance Harraway (Laura Linney), Gale manages to bring some semblance of control into his life for the sake of his son. However, he is then arrested on the charges of raping and murdering Constance and subsequently sentenced to death.