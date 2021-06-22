Cancel
Maine State

Maine senators split as GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine’s two senators split on Tuesday as Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate amid unified Republican opposition. The bill, known as the For the People Act, would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are conducted, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era, while curbing the influence of money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.

