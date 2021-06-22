Cancel
Iranian State News Sites Seized by US

albuquerqueexpress.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Iranian websites displayed messages Tuesday stating they had been "seized by the United States government." Iranian media confirmed Tuesday that several state-linked news websites appeared "seized" by the U.S. government without any clear reason or explanation. An FBI official confirmed the seizures to VOA but declined to provide further...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Ebrahim Raisi
