Justin Verlander is open to a reunion with the Detroit Tigers, the team that drafted him in 2004. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it," Verlander said, according to the Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold. "Yeah, of course. I loved playing there. I love the city. I love the fans. Yes, I do think about it. Ultimately, the decision comes down to what's best for my career. If that aligns with that possibility, then maybe it does."