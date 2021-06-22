At 48, Stewart Cink, a two-time winner in Connecticut, still has the game to win another one at the Travelers this week

Cromwell, CT - 6/24/18 - Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during final round play at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands Sunday. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com

Ask Stewart Cink, and he’ll explain that most PGA Tour pros often refer to certain tournaments by the city they are played in, not necessarily by the name of the event.

Cink, now 48, in his 26th year on tour and with two titles in Connecticut, knows that better than most.

“I know there are few tournaments on the PGA Tour that when players talk we don’t refer to by the city,” said Cink. “We refer to it by the sponsor. Travelers is one ... it certainly used to be ‘Hartford’, the [Greater Hartford Open], and now it’s Travelers.

“That’s just been an organic change. I’ve noticed that change in the last 10 or 15 years since Travelers has been here, and it’s so great to see that they’ve committed all the way through 2030.”

There may not be another player in this year’s field more credentialed to speak on the growth of Connecticut’s tournament than Cink, a two-time winner at TPC River Highlands. He made his professional debut at the Canon Greater Hartford Open in 1995, and won the tournament two years later when his son, Reagan, was only a few months old. He won again in 2008, the second year the event was run by Travelers, and has seen the tournament undergo three different name changes in his career.

Cink will make his 18th start in Connecticut this week, with hopes of becoming the third to win three times (Bubba Watson and Billy Casper, who won it four times, are the others). Reagan, now 23, will caddie for him. And in some ways, his yearly return to here is a homecoming.

“Travelers is a great event to come back to,” he said. “I know all players that come through here say that, and we all mean that. I think we all speak for everybody. It just feels a lot like everybody’s hometown being here. The fans are numerous and friendly, and they’re supportive and the golf course is really fun to play.

“I’ve experienced so much really great stuff here. My wife has, too. We just feel quite at home in the Cromwell/Hartford area.”

He’s racked up memories in Cromwell. His 2008 win was Cink’s last before his lone major title, the 2009 Open Championship. He lost to Olin Browne in a playoff in 1998, and missed an opportunity to become the tournament’s first ever back-to-back champ. In 1997, his first win on tour, Cink remembers embracing his young family while his future caddie was jostled in between he and his wife.

“We squished his head between us to the point where I think he was almost injured,” he said. “And so that was a memory that we all laugh at nowadays, seeing Reagan’s little baby face getting smushed between mom and dad.”

Currently the 45th-ranked player in the world, Cink is in the midst of a late-career resurgence. Two of his eight wins have come this season. He won the Safeway Open in September and the RBC Heritage Classic in April. He’s driving the ball farther than ever (306.3 yards), up roughly 10 yards from when he last won in Cromwell.

Now Cink is back and playing in a tournament that’s given him so much. He doesn’t think the track necessarily “sets up well for anybody’s game” because of the variety of holes, thick rough and assorted water hazards. But he’s comfortable at River Highlands, and went as far to compare it to the RBC Heritage — the only other tournament he’s won twice.

Familiarity, comfort and confidence — it could be the key to continuing Cink’s latest run.

“It helps to be long, to be straight, and to be smart,” he said. “If you play good, quality golf here, any style of play can be successful.”

Field update: Ryan Brehm, a 35-year-old still seeking his first win on tour, replaced Luke List in the field. ... Sebastian Cappelen, a four-time All-American at Arkansas from 2011-14, will replace Erik van Rooyen.

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .