Savannah, TN

Jerri Durham (6-18-21) service 6-22-21

By Editor
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerri Sue Dykes Durham, of Nashville, formerly of Savannah, was born on April 18, 1954 in Rogersville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Lester Larry and Mary Sellers Dykes. Jerri previously worked for Garen’s for several years as a supervisor, Savannah Manufacturing as a seamstress, and Cross Country as a seamstress before retiring. She loved to sew, paint, cross stitch, and crochet. Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren and she cherished the time she spent with them.

