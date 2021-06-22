Cancel
AUD/USD Daily Report

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.7499; (P) 0.7522; (R1) 0.7568;. A temporary low is formed at 0.7477 in AUD/USD with 4 hour MACD crossed above signal line, and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.7477 will extend the correction from 0.8006 to 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7644 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection at 0.7120 next.

www.actionforex.com
