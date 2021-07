MyKayla Skinner, at long last and against considerable odds, is an Olympian. The 24-year-old gymnast—a married rising University of Utah senior, COVID survivor, and notorious thrower of both hard tricks and harder glares—pulled off the near-impossible at this past weekend’s Olympic Trials in St. Louis, Missouri. Just over two years after de-retiring from elite gymnastics, Skinner beat out dozens of exquisitely talented gymnasts, in the deepest field in the deepest program in post-Soviet history, to secure a spot as an event specialist representing the U.S. in Tokyo. I’m not one to gloat, but I so rarely have the opportunity: I called this, people! I said this comeback was the real deal, and it was.