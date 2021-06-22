Cancel
Arvada, CO

Dozens pay their respects at memorials in town

By Ivan Rodriguez
Denver7 News KMGH
 15 days ago
ARVADA — The hurt and pain that many people in Arvada are feeling one day after Officer Gordon Beesley and a Good Samaritan were killed can be felt across the entire town.

"Nobody expects a sweet small town to suffer from the anger and confusion that is happening before our eyes, we don’t expect to see it here," said Erica Sarzin-Borrillo, who heard the gunshots Monday afternoon.

Over the course of several hours, dozens of people passed by. Some laid flowers, others stood in silence, paying their respects.

"The healing process is already beginning and reminding us that we are all just one big family,"said Paul Borillo, who lives in Arvada.

Although moving forward seems unimaginable for many, in Arvada no one will be doing it alone.

"We just have to do it together and I don’t think any of us know how that is going to look, we just have to fumble our way through it," said a teacher at Oberon Middle School.

