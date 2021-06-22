Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, TN

Sidney Dean Pinckney (6-19-21) service 6-25-21

By Editor
courieranywhere.com
 17 days ago

Sidney was born in the family home in Pinckney Colony, Bluffton, South Carolina, the fourth child of 10 children of William E. and Anna May Rivers Pinckney. A man with simple needs, strong character and unwavering faith, he lived many lives including farmer, sailor, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy came from being outside, tending his garden, tinkering in his shop, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A true Southern Gentleman, he preferred to work quietly behind the scenes, never seeking recognition for his accomplishments.

www.courieranywhere.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Savannah, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
State
South Carolina State
Savannah, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Lowcountry#Southern#Winthrop College#Catholic Church#Family And Country#Angels#Disease Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy