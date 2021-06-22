Sidney Dean Pinckney (6-19-21) service 6-25-21

Sidney was born in the family home in Pinckney Colony, Bluffton, South Carolina, the fourth child of 10 children of William E. and Anna May Rivers Pinckney. A man with simple needs, strong character and unwavering faith, he lived many lives including farmer, sailor, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy came from being outside, tending his garden, tinkering in his shop, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A true Southern Gentleman, he preferred to work quietly behind the scenes, never seeking recognition for his accomplishments.