Burbank, CA

Rep. Adam Schiff's Statement on Senate For the People Act Vote

By Press Release
myburbank.com
 15 days ago

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) issued the following statement after Republicans in the Senate voted to blockS.R. 1, the For the People Act:. "The decision by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to block S.R. 1, the For the People Act, is a purposeful attack on our democracy. This bill is essential, not only to repair the damage wrought over the last four years, but also to strengthen and perfect our democracy for generations to come. Instead, Senate Republicans chose to vote against protecting and expanding voting rights, rooting out corruption in politics, reigning in dark money and special interests, and further reforms.

myburbank.com
