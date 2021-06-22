Indiana University of PA to continue mask mandate for anyone indoors on campus and on buses

INDIANA, Pa. — A local university has decided to keep masks on for the fall semester.

When IUP resumes traditional, in-person classes this fall, employees, students, and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors.

Masks will still be required indoors and on IndiGo buses.

COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be available on campus for students.

