Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Indiana University of PA to continue mask mandate for anyone indoors on campus and on buses

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxSxa_0acSUiQH00

INDIANA, Pa. — A local university has decided to keep masks on for the fall semester.

[ Where you will and won’t need a mask around the Pittsburgh region ]

When IUP resumes traditional, in-person classes this fall, employees, students, and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors.

Masks will still be required indoors and on IndiGo buses.

[ Pitt says those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ditch masks outside, no longer need to socially distance ]

COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be available on campus for students.

You can read more about their policies, by clicking here.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Indiana, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Pittsburgh, PA
Vaccines
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Indiana, PA
Education
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University Of Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
Related
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Underfunded school districts getting help from Harrisburg

100 of Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts are getting some unexpected help from Harrisburg. The state budget signed into law last week included $100 million for those 100 districts, including more than a dozen in southwestern Pennsylvania. According to the PA Department of Education, McKeesport will receive $758,000 in additional...
Wilkinsburg, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh consider merger

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — While the majority of Wilkinsburg’s elected officials are against the idea there’s enough support right now to discuss making Wilkinsburg a part of Pittsburgh. Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition in favor of exploring the idea. And the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation plans to present the...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — When the University of North Carolina first declined to vote on granting tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, kicking off a protracted battle marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash over her work examining the legacy of slavery, Black students and faculty at UNC saw yet another example of the institution's failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color.

Comments / 2

Community Policy