Pittsburgh’s Fireworks Task Force to start enforcing fireworks laws from now through July 5

PITTSBURGH — Officials with the city of Pittsburgh said the Fireworks Task Force is going to be out to enforce the law and respond to fireworks complaints through July 5.

Fireworks became legal to purchase in the state in October 2017, “resulting in a sharp annual increase in fireworks-related calls for service,” according to a news release. Officials reported seven structure fires, several brush fires, injuries and multiple noise complaints last year. Twenty-two citations were handed out.

City officials want to remind people that while they may be legal to buy, it is not legal to discharge them within 150 feet of a structure. They are not permitted for use in any city park, ball field, or any city-owned property.

Task Force members and uniformed police officers will respond to fireworks-related complaints and will explain the laws and regulations. Additional calls to that same address could result in a $100 fine and confiscation of the fireworks.

There are eight police officers and firefighters on the task force.

