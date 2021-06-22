Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Ernst, Minnesota colleagues push for biofuels support, end of waivers

By Perry Beeman
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKiRp_0acSTd2r00

GOP U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst joined Democratic colleague Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota on Tuesday to push for stronger support of biofuels.

They were joined at a Senate subcommittee hearing that Smith chaired by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also of Minnesota. Klobuchar cited a recent chorus of rumor-fueled complaints alleging the Biden administration may be preparing to approve more controversial ethanol waivers for small oil refineries.

“I was so disappointed with the recent reports that the administration is considering, and we don’t know if it’s true, exempting oil refineries from the (Renewable Fuel Standard),” Klobuchar said. She added that she had co-authored a letter signed by 14 members of Congress opposing the waivers, which reduce demand for ethanol and biodiesel.

Iowa is the nation’s top producer of biofuels, which are largely made of Iowa’s top two crops, corn and soybeans.

Klobuchar asked one of the ethanol industry’s top leaders, CEO Emily Skor of Growth Energy, “Is there any evidence that the oil refineries are suffering from economic hardship as a result of the (Renewable Fuel Standard)?”

Responded Skor: “Absolutely not. There is no correlation between the price of trying to comply with the RFS and refinery profits. This is something that has been affirmed by many, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

Ernst noted that half of Iowans live in rural communities, many of which rely on biofuels for markets for grain and for jobs. Seventy-five of Iowa’s 99 counties have fewer than 25,000 residents, she added.

“Needless to say, strong rural economies are essential to a strong Iowa,” Ernst said.

Bill Cherrier, executive vice president and CEO of Central Iowa Power Cooperative, asked for legislation to give cooperatives tax credits allowing them to directly develop wind and solar, rather than working with third parties.

He added that ethanol plants and improved broadband service are important to rural development.

Smith said biofuels are part of the transition away from oil and gasoline.

“Biodiesel and ethanol are low-carbon fuels and they get greener every year, and become a more economic and viable alternative to fossil fuels,” Smith said. “If we add carbon capture and storage facilities to our biodiesel production facilities, as is proposed in Iowa and Minnesota, we can drive the carbon footprint down even further and create more opportunity in rural America.”

The session was held by the Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry.

The post Ernst, Minnesota colleagues push for biofuels support, end of waivers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

483
Followers
547
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Joni Ernst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Oil Price#Ethanol#Price Of Oil#Gop#Democratic#Senate#Growth Energy#Skor#Rfs#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, alleging censorship against conservative viewpoints. Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and other sites permanently banned Trump in January after many of his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol. The companies said Trump’s statements would incite additional violence. Trump launched and then deleted his own blog […] The post Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Springfield, ILPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

To fix the U.S. Senate, look at what’s wrong with political parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Nothing is more annoying in public policy than people who complain, but don’t offer solutions. The U.S. Senate effectively has 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote giving the Democrats an ever so slight edge. So, what complaint do we hear expressed continually on social […] The post To fix the U.S. Senate, look at what’s wrong with political parties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa leaders can’t stop electric-vehicle progress, even to protect ethanol

Controversy, of sorts, arrived in my driveway last week. There was no commotion. There were no protesters. No picketers. No chants about destroying the economy or caving in to China. In fact, there was virtually no sound at all when the revolution in the American automobile industry rolled to a stop — and our niece […] The post Iowa leaders can’t stop electric-vehicle progress, even to protect ethanol appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Collins, Gillibrand Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Seniors and Caregivers Against Financial Fraud

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), members of the Senate Aging Committee, introduced the Senior Financial Empowerment Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure that seniors and their caregivers have access to critical information regarding financial abuse. The bill would standardize and improve the way senior financial abuse is reported, establish a national hotline that would advise seniors on where and how to report fraud, and provide more resources to combat and prevent financial exploitation of seniors.
Congress & Courtsmauinow.com

US Senator Schatz Reintroduces College Equity Act

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) reintroduced the College Equity Act, a bill that would give colleges and universities funding to address disparities in higher education recruitment, admissions and support. “There are schools where veterans, people of color, and people with disabilities are able to thrive, and others where they struggle,”...
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Hill

Celebrities push Biden to oppose controversial Minnesota pipeline

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and Mark Ruffalo are trying to push the Biden administration to oppose the controversial Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota, highlighting concerns about Indigenous rights and climate change. “Construction of the project is an unfolding human rights crisis. Operating it over its lifetime would significantly...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrat Jacky Rosen becomes 22nd senator to back bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate's bipartisan infrastructure gang is expanding, with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) becoming its 22nd member. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema 's (D-Ariz.) indicated during an interview this week with Arizona radio station KTAR that the group, which she leads with GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), had gained a new member since mid-June, when 21 senators came out in support of the framework.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Ignore the chatter. Stuff is getting done. And both parties are helping.

Art Cullen is editor of the Storm Lake Times in northwest Iowa. The embers of bipartisanship glow in the Senate, fed by wildfires in the West and Seattle steaming at 108 degrees. While Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican, vowed to make Joe Biden a “half-term president,” the Senate Agriculture Committee was busy pushing climate action to the floor.
Sioux Falls, SDq957.com

Ernst rails against ethanol ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Things are not looking good in corn country. Iowa senator Joni Ernst is not happy with a recent federal appeals court ruling on ethanol. In a statement Ernst said, “(Friday’s) decision by the DC Circuit Court is yet another disappointment to Iowa’s hardworking farmers and biofuel producers.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Does Mitch McConnell Do Now?

To visit Mitch McConnell at his office in the Capitol, you must first pass through a faded world that he has meticulously preserved. A fireplace in the reception room still bears a crack left by a fire British soldiers set during the War of 1812. Through a doorway, a conference room displays portraits of former GOP Senate leaders, among them the luckless Charles McNary, who landed the job just when Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Democratic Party captured whopping majorities. Looking around the room and identifying his predecessors last week, the current Senate minority leader paused at the image of McNary, a largely forgotten figure. “This poor guy,” he said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...
Congress & Courtsmyheraldreview.com

Renewed bipartisan push for legislation to support local newspapers

A growing list of bipartisan co-sponsors in Congress is making a second push for legislation that would help local newspapers through tax credits. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced in the House in July 2020 by U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. It drew 78 co-sponsors but didn’t make it out of the House Ways and Means Committee.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

GOP senators hold Biden accountable for campaign promise to support the biofuel industry and family farmers

A group of Republican senators sent a letter to President Biden holding the president to his campaign promises to support the biofuel industry and family farmers. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, led a letter with five of her Senate GOP colleagues to the president on Wednesday, pointing out his campaign promises in support of the biofuel industry as the Biden administration weighs "bailouts" for fuel refineries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy